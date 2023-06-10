Gwinnett County Police search for second missing Parkview High girl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teenage girl, who has been missing for almost a month.

Leila Novljakovic is the second girl to go missing from Parkview High School in Lilburn, within about a week of each other.

The 15-year-old disappeared on May 16th.

“We aren’t sure if she’s safe if she’s okay,” said her father, Adis Novljakovic.

He said, on that day, she walked to the bus stop in their neighborhood at her usual time around 5:45 a.m.

“It’s not too far a drive,” he said. “Just around the corner.”

Novljakovic said her heard she may have left the school with someone in a light-colored car around 11:00 a.m.

That information is not yet confirmed by Gwinnett County Police, who recently took over the case from Gwinnett County Schools Police.

Leila’s family is afraid she could be in danger.

“There is nothing in this world I can pinpoint on my finger why she would do such a thing,” he said. “That’s how I know somebody else is thinking for her and doing for her.”

Her phone was last pinged Monday in Atlanta.

At the time she went missing, Leila was wearing grey sweatpants, a maroon shirt, and a pink backpack. She has a tattoo of a heart with a circle on her left wrist

“I just want to tell her, please, to come home,” Novljakovic said. “Your mom really misses you. We love you so much.”

This comes as another girl, 14-year-old Ashley Bell disappeared on her last day of school at Parkview High on May 24th.

“I do believe she’s in danger,” her father, Ramon Bell, told Atlanta News First. “I don’t even want to think about the worst scenario. I just want her to come home.”

Campus security cameras show the freshman walking off campus at 10:30 a.m. on the 24th in a white shirt and brown pants. She left behind her debit card and laptop. Her phone has been off since.

Police say there is no indication at this time that the cases are related.

People are encouraged to call Gwinnett County Police with information on either one of the cases at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS

