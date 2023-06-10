Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a Saturday shooting that involved a Cobb County police officer in Marietta.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers are on the scene of Austell Road and Milford Church Road.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First has a crew on the way.

*Officer Involved Shooting*

Cobb Police on scene of OIS in area of Austell Rd and Milford Church Rd. PIO en route to scene. Updates to follow. @wsbtv @FOX5Atlanta @ATLNewsFirst @11AliveNews @ajc @mdjonline @SouthCobbPatch — Cobb County Police Department (@CobbPoliceDept) June 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.