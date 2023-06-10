Look Up Atlanta
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Marietta

No arrests have been made at this time.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a Saturday shooting that involved a Cobb County police officer in Marietta.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers are on the scene of Austell Road and Milford Church Road.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First has a crew on the way.

