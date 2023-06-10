Motorcyclist dies in crash on John Lewis Freedom Parkway, police say
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly crash is under investigation in Atlanta early on Saturday morning.
Authorities responded to the area of North Avenue and John Lewis Freedom Parkway around 4 a.m. after reports of a crash.
Upon arrival, officers found a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle and a Dodge Ram pickup truck were involved in the crash.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, Atlanta police say.
According to investigators, “the motorcycle collided head-on with the pickup truck at a “high rate of speed.”
The identity of the victim has not been released by police.
