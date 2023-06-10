Tractor-trailer crash shuts down portion of Georgia 120 in Duluth

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning.

According to Duluth police, " a jackknifed tractor-trailer has caused the shutdown of Westbound GA 120 at the River, near the Johns Creek border.”

Traffic alert! ⚠️ Jackknifed tractor trailer has caused the shutdown of Westbound GA 120 at the River, near the Johns Creek border. Avoid the area if possible. #AtlTraffic pic.twitter.com/IYknyE0Hkf — Duluth Police Department (@DuluthGaPolice) June 10, 2023

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

