Tractor-trailer crash shuts down portion of Georgia 120 in Duluth

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning.

According to Duluth police, " a jackknifed tractor-trailer has caused the shutdown of Westbound GA 120 at the River, near the Johns Creek border.”

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

