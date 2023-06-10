Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman discovers she won $1 million lottery prize thanks to checking her email

A woman in Kentucky won a $1 million lottery prize after her ticket matched five of the six...
A woman in Kentucky won a $1 million lottery prize after her ticket matched five of the six numbers drawn.(Deejpilot via Canva)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman is $1 million richer after a surprise lottery win to end the month of May.

WAVE reports the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, hit the million-dollar jackpot while playing the Kentucky Lottery Powerball game on May 31.

Her ticket didn’t match the Powerball number, but it did match the other five numbers called for the $1 million prize.

“I’ve played for years,” she said, admitting to officials she won $200 two months ago and likes purchasing her tickets online.

The woman said she found out she had a winning ticket while looking through her emails and finding a notification from the Kentucky Lottery.

“I literally was like no way,” she said. “I am just floored.”

The woman informed her husband about the win and the two confirmed the prize with lottery officials.

After taxes, the lucky winner walked away with a $715,000 check, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The couple said they plan on using the money to do some things around the house and travel.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public sits in on a meeting of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
Educators ‘fearful’ of new public education rules in Georgia
The sky over Atlanta Friday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday
The scene of a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Tucker.
Lawrenceville Hwy back open in Tucker after fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
Kennedy Frederick from his hospital with Maserati, car believed to be involved, in background.
Atlanta father of 3 who tried to stop attempted carjacking paralyzed
A man ran to get help at a nearby office building after he was shot overnight in northwest...
Man shot in northwest Atlanta, runs to nearby office building for help

Latest News

FILE - Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at...
Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has died in federal prison
Candles with the image of Pope Francis are left at the entrance of the Agostino Gemelli...
Pope Francis takes doctors’ advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from major surgery
police sirens generic photo
Motorcyclist dies in crash on John Lewis Freedom Parkway, police say
Photo of Mya Rivers (Clayton County Police Department)
22-year-old woman reported missing in Clayton County
Workers finish tending a street lamp as smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the view of the...
Canadians fighting wildfires see hope in improving weather conditions