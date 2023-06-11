Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple shootings on Saturday night left two people dead in DeKalb County, according to police.

A 27-year-old woman died after suffering a gunshot wound on Holcombe Road. Police said the victim was shot at 6:53 pm when she had exited the Food Mart.

According to police, another man died after a shooting on Moreland Avenue at 3:55 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Both shootings are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public sits in on a meeting of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
Educators ‘fearful’ of new public education rules in Georgia
The sky over Atlanta Friday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday
The scene of a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Tucker.
Lawrenceville Hwy back open in Tucker after fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
Police investigation underway in metro Atlanta on Saturday morning
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County
Napoleon Ates & Porshe Wells with the home, where the alleged abuse occurred, in the background.
Clayton Co. man had warrants for previously beating child, court documents show

Latest News

Operation Correct Start
Metro Atlanta organization starts violence prevention camp in Lagrange
Michael Kirk Chappell
Inmate worker wanted after escape in Haralson County
Metro Atlanta organization starts violence prevention camp in Lagrange
47-year-old man shot, injured in DeKalb County