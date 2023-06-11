2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple shootings on Saturday night left two people dead in DeKalb County, according to police.
A 27-year-old woman died after suffering a gunshot wound on Holcombe Road. Police said the victim was shot at 6:53 pm when she had exited the Food Mart.
According to police, another man died after a shooting on Moreland Avenue at 3:55 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.
Both shootings are under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.