2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple shootings on Saturday night left two people dead in DeKalb County, according to police.

A 27-year-old woman died after suffering a gunshot wound on Holcombe Road. Police said the victim was shot at 6:53 pm when she had exited the Food Mart.

According to police, another man died after a shooting on Moreland Avenue at 3:55 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Both shootings are under investigation.

