47-year-old man shot, injured in DeKalb County

(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in DeKalb County Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Gresham Road in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a 47-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said

