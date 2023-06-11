47-year-old man shot, injured in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in DeKalb County Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Gresham Road in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a 47-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.