Authorities search for man who fell into Lake Allatoona

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A possible drowning investigation is underway for a man in his 40s who fell into Lake Allatoona at Victoria Harbor on Saturday afternoon and did not resurface, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said.

Game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement division were notified of a possible drowning around 5:19 p.m.

Emergency crews, including the Cherokee County Fire Department and game wardens, responded around 5:37 p.m. Witnesses told emergency crews that a man identified as Dehaven Prillerman fell from “the back of a pontoon boat” parked at the courtesy dock.

Prillerman was with eight other friends, including the vessel owner, Maurice McCullough when the incident occurred, authorities were told by witnesses.

Witnesses added that Prillerman dropped his sunglasses into the water and “that it was possible he jumped in to retrieve them.

The witnesses added that they did not observe Prillerman enter the water and that they only heard a splash,” according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The investigation is ongoing.

