‘Caring for Others’ distributed food to hundreds of Georgia families

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eslene Richmond-Shockley remembers all too well, the feeling of going to bed hungry as a child.

“I remember nights when we would go to sleep with just a pump of black tea, it’s just sugar and water. I’m not embarrassed to talk about it,” she said.

Her former life motivated her to start the non-profit caring for others and host monthly food distribution events at their southeast Atlanta location.

June’s food distribution, however, is special, recognizing hunger awareness month. One in nine people in Georgia are facing hunger, according to data from Feeding America.

“It is very difficult to go to the grocery store. You have to stretch that dollar to the limit,” said Richmond-Shockley.

Cars began lining up as early as 6 a.m., with volunteers serving at least 300 families. It was hot, but volunteers of all ages came out, and say it was worth every bit of work.

“People shouldn’t have to worry. There are people out there who want to help with food insecurity and help improve it,” said Leah Osei, a volunteer.

One of the hundreds of recipients was Rhonda Cloud, who said this food will help her family get through a little while longer.

“It’ll help out a real lot. Every little blessing…you have to be thankful for what you do get,” said Cloud.

Caring for others is not the only one holding giveaways. On the same day

The Latin American Association also held a food distribution with its partners...showing true solidarity in addressing this pressing issue.

“How many children are going to bed hungry today? How many parents could afford to give their families the necessities?” said Richmond-Shockley.

Caring for Others holds food distribution events once each month. You can learn more at https://caring4others.org/

