Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Caring for Others’ distributed food to hundreds of Georgia families

The distribution was held in Atlanta as organizers recognized Hunger Awareness Month
Caring for Others
Caring for Others(Atlanta News First)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eslene Richmond-Shockley remembers all too well, the feeling of going to bed hungry as a child.

“I remember nights when we would go to sleep with just a pump of black tea, it’s just sugar and water. I’m not embarrassed to talk about it,” she said.

Her former life motivated her to start the non-profit caring for others and host monthly food distribution events at their southeast Atlanta location.

June’s food distribution, however, is special, recognizing hunger awareness month. One in nine people in Georgia are facing hunger, according to data from Feeding America.

“It is very difficult to go to the grocery store. You have to stretch that dollar to the limit,” said Richmond-Shockley.

Cars began lining up as early as 6 a.m., with volunteers serving at least 300 families. It was hot, but volunteers of all ages came out, and say it was worth every bit of work.

“People shouldn’t have to worry. There are people out there who want to help with food insecurity and help improve it,” said Leah Osei, a volunteer.

One of the hundreds of recipients was Rhonda Cloud, who said this food will help her family get through a little while longer.

“It’ll help out a real lot. Every little blessing…you have to be thankful for what you do get,” said Cloud.

Caring for others is not the only one holding giveaways. On the same day

The Latin American Association also held a food distribution with its partners...showing true solidarity in addressing this pressing issue.

“How many children are going to bed hungry today? How many parents could afford to give their families the necessities?” said Richmond-Shockley.

Caring for Others holds food distribution events once each month. You can learn more at https://caring4others.org/

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public sits in on a meeting of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
Educators ‘fearful’ of new public education rules in Georgia
Police investigation underway in metro Atlanta on Saturday morning
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County
The scene of a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Tucker.
Lawrenceville Hwy back open in Tucker after fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
Napoleon Ates & Porshe Wells with the home, where the alleged abuse occurred, in the background.
Clayton Co. man had warrants for previously beating child, court documents show
As part of the clinic, some kids were shown how to fish.
Free fishing day is underway in Georgia

Latest News

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Pedestrian hit by car near I-20 west ramp in Atlanta, police say
Operation Correct Start
Metro Atlanta organization starts violence prevention camp in Lagrange
Michael Kirk Chappell
Inmate worker wanted after escape in Haralson County
Metro Atlanta organization starts violence prevention camp in Lagrange