Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of metro Atlanta

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We are monitoring severe storms that have the potential to bring damaging winds and hail to the area. A slight chance for an isolated tornado in far northwest Georgia is also possible as the cold front moves in late tonight.

There is a Level 3 out of 5 threat for severe weather in northwest Georgia. Southeast of Atlanta is in a Level 2 threat.

Atlanta News First meteorologists are working to bring you the latest as the line of storms moves through.

>> DOWNLOAD THE ATLANTA NEWS FIRST APP

LIVE UPDATES:

7:17 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Barrow and Gwinnett counties until 8 p.m.

5:45 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Henry and Spalding counties until 6:45 p.m.

6:50 p.m. | Loud thunder can be heard from the Atlanta News First as the rain starts to pick up.

1 p.m. | More than 1,000 power outages were reported when the first round of storms moved through Sunday morning, according to Georgia Power. Most of the outages appeared to be in the Brookhaven area.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | More storms are forecast to sweep through this evening, tonight!
The public sits in on a meeting of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
Educators ‘fearful’ of new public education rules in Georgia
Police investigation underway in metro Atlanta on Saturday morning
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County
The scene of a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Tucker.
Lawrenceville Hwy back open in Tucker after fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
As part of the clinic, some kids were shown how to fish.
Free fishing day is underway in Georgia

Latest News

Heavy rainfall caused a portion of Jones Road to collapse as rushing rainwater overpowered a...
Flash floods cause roads to collapse in Upson County
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flooding remains possible through your morning commute
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flooding remains possible through your morning commute
Tornado warning for Upson County
Tornado warning for Upson County
Tornado Warning expires for Upson, Meriwether and Pike Counties
Tornado Warning expires for Upson, Meriwether and Pike Counties