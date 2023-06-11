LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We are monitoring severe storms that have the potential to bring damaging winds and hail to the area. A slight chance for an isolated tornado in far northwest Georgia is also possible as the cold front moves in late tonight.

There is a Level 3 out of 5 threat for severe weather in northwest Georgia. Southeast of Atlanta is in a Level 2 threat.

Atlanta News First meteorologists are working to bring you the latest as the line of storms moves through.

LIVE UPDATES:

7:17 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Barrow and Gwinnett counties until 8 p.m.

5:45 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Henry and Spalding counties until 6:45 p.m.

First Alert: There's a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 615 pm for part of Spalding, Fayette, Meriweather, Coweta and Clayton Counties. 60 mph wind and 1" hail possible with the storm. Torrential downpours, lightning likely. #FirstAlertATL pic.twitter.com/fRHWHRBWV2 — Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) June 11, 2023

6:50 p.m. | Loud thunder can be heard from the Atlanta News First as the rain starts to pick up.

1 p.m. | More than 1,000 power outages were reported when the first round of storms moved through Sunday morning, according to Georgia Power. Most of the outages appeared to be in the Brookhaven area.

