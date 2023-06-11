FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible today and into the overnight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a pleasant and warm Saturday, Sunday will look quite different.

We have a First Alert today for widely scattered showers and storms, with the chance for several to become severe later today.

Showers, including some heavier downpours will be possible this morning, with storms ramping up after lunch time.

While storms will be possible this afternoon, I think the coverage of storms will be lower through the core of the day, with much of the activity setting up along a boundary in East Georgia.

Tonight, we will watch as small impulses fire out ahead of our cold front, bringing the best chance for organized severe weather.

The threat for severe storms will continue late into the evening through around 2 AM as a cold front pushes through the area.

While wind and hail will be the main threat, we will be watching for an isolated tornado, especially in far Northwest Georgia.

Once the front clears around 4 AM, we will have a mainly dry Monday with the exception of a few afternoon showers.

The week ahead looks unsettled with rain possible every day. We could pick up 2-4 inches of rain through the middle of the week.

