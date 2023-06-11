Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible today and into the overnight

The primary threats will be damaging winds and hail
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a pleasant and warm Saturday, Sunday will look quite different.

We have a First Alert today for widely scattered showers and storms, with the chance for several to become severe later today.

Showers, including some heavier downpours will be possible this morning, with storms ramping up after lunch time.

While storms will be possible this afternoon, I think the coverage of storms will be lower through the core of the day, with much of the activity setting up along a boundary in East Georgia.

Tonight, we will watch as small impulses fire out ahead of our cold front, bringing the best chance for organized severe weather.

The threat for severe storms will continue late into the evening through around 2 AM as a cold front pushes through the area.

While wind and hail will be the main threat, we will be watching for an isolated tornado, especially in far Northwest Georgia.

Once the front clears around 4 AM, we will have a mainly dry Monday with the exception of a few afternoon showers.

The week ahead looks unsettled with rain possible every day. We could pick up 2-4 inches of rain through the middle of the week.

Scattered severe storms possible today and during the overnight hours. Damaging winds and hail...
Scattered severe storms possible today and during the overnight hours. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. An isolated tornado possible in far NW Georgia.(Atlanta News First)
Scattered storms, especially in East Georgia this afternoon.
Scattered storms, especially in East Georgia this afternoon.(Atlanta News First)
Impulses of showers and storms will roll in from the west and push east tonight. These could...
Impulses of showers and storms will roll in from the west and push east tonight. These could become severe with damaging wind and hail.(Atlanta News First)
Cold front brings widespread rain and storms. Severe threat continues overnight.
Cold front brings widespread rain and storms. Severe threat continues overnight.(Atlanta News First)
First Alert for scattered storms, some of which could be severe today. Unsettled week ahead.
First Alert for scattered storms, some of which could be severe today. Unsettled week ahead.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public sits in on a meeting of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
Educators ‘fearful’ of new public education rules in Georgia
Police investigation underway in metro Atlanta on Saturday morning
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County
The scene of a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Tucker.
Lawrenceville Hwy back open in Tucker after fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
Napoleon Ates & Porshe Wells with the home, where the alleged abuse occurred, in the background.
Clayton Co. man had warrants for previously beating child, court documents show
As part of the clinic, some kids were shown how to fish.
Free fishing day is underway in Georgia

Latest News

WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Rain and storms return Sunday!
The chance of rain increases Sunday.
WEATHER APP VIDEO | Rain and storms return Sunday!
Saturday lows
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sensational Saturday gives way to a stormy Sunday
Saturday lows
First Alert Forecast: Sensational Saturday before storms arrive on Sunday