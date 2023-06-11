Look Up Atlanta
Inmate worker wanted after escape in Haralson County

Michael Kirk Chappell
Michael Kirk Chappell(Haralson County Sheriff’s Office)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are searching for an inmate from Tallapoosa who walked off while working in Haralson County on Saturday.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Michael Kirk Chappell was noticed missing at 10:40 a.m. by the detail officer. Chappel is described as 5′10 in height, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Chappel was in custody for violating his probation and was originally charged with theft, criminal trespass, entering auto, and a failure to appear for deposit account fraud.

Anyone who sees Chappel, please call 911 or contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

