More than 1K power outages reported, majority in Brookhaven area, Georgia Power says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 1,000 power outages were reported on Sunday afternoon, according to Georgia Power.

The power outage map shows a majority of those outages (944 total) are contained to the Brookhaven area in DeKalb County as of 1 p.m.

Other areas showing a handful of outages include Fulton, Clayton, Cobb, Jasper, Hancock, Wilkes, Columbia and Bartow counties.

