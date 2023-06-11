Pedestrian hit by car near I-20 west ramp in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car early on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of the I-20 west ramp and I-285 south after reports of a person hit by a car around 3:34 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and “no charges are filed at this time.”

