Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Pedestrian hit by car near I-20 west ramp in Atlanta, police say

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car early on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of the I-20 west ramp and I-285 south after reports of a person hit by a car around 3:34 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and “no charges are filed at this time.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public sits in on a meeting of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
Educators ‘fearful’ of new public education rules in Georgia
Police investigation underway in metro Atlanta on Saturday morning
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County
The scene of a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Tucker.
Lawrenceville Hwy back open in Tucker after fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
Napoleon Ates & Porshe Wells with the home, where the alleged abuse occurred, in the background.
Clayton Co. man had warrants for previously beating child, court documents show
As part of the clinic, some kids were shown how to fish.
Free fishing day is underway in Georgia

Latest News

Caring for Others
‘Caring for Others’ distributed food to hundreds of Georgia families
Operation Correct Start
Metro Atlanta organization starts violence prevention camp in Lagrange
Michael Kirk Chappell
Inmate worker wanted after escape in Haralson County
Metro Atlanta organization starts violence prevention camp in Lagrange