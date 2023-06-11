Pitts Road Bridge over Georgia 400 to close beginning on Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Starting Monday, the Pitts Road Bridge over Georgia 400, will be closed for about a year.

This construction is a part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s (GDOT) SR 400 Bridge Replacement Project. Officials said the closure begins at the intersection of Pitts Road and Colquitt Road at the intersection of Pitts Road and Stratford Lane.

“It’s part of a wider GDOT project to replace and repair a couple of bridges along the GA 400 corridor,” said Andrew Allison, Director of Communications for the City of Sandy Springs. “This is to expand GA 400 to accommodate for express lanes in the future,” he said.

According to GDOT, they are replacing three bridges over Georgia 400. Pitts Road is one of the bridges, along with Roberts Drive, and Kimball Bridge Road bridges, which are over five decades old.

While the bridge is out, drivers are urged to use GDOT’s detour, which is North Ridge Drive.

One man who crosses the bridge every day previously told Atlanta News First that no matter the time it may take, he believes this could be a win.

“There’s a lot of traffic that comes through this side. So, the bridge is closed, I’m sure is going to be a real inconvenience for some, but I’m sure there’s going to be alternative routes that people are now going to be taking to the other side of Roswell,” said Emeka Uchegbu exercises across the bridge.

“Traffic is going to be inevitable, so I just recommend that folks plan ahead of time, plan a little bit of extra time to get to where you’re going,” Allison said. “For those of you who don’t want to do the north Ridge detour, is a bit too much in the construction zone, you can stay out of that by using Abernathy Road, which is just a bit further south.

Click here, to learn more about the projects and alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.