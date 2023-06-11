Look Up Atlanta
Severe storms, heavy rain possible across North Georgia into tonight!

severe weather risk 6.11
severe weather risk 6.11(WANF, GRAY MEDIA)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level three out of five, Enhanced, Risk of severe weather across portions of North Georgia. Scattered, to numerous, showers and storms are in the forecast through the evening hours.

A cold front is approaching North Georgia. The boundary, combined with energy in the atmosphere and plentiful moisture will lead to another round of two of nasty weather between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. or so. A few storms may produce wind gusts to 70 MPH and hail up to the size of quarters. The risk of a tornado or two is low, but not zero.

Have, at least, one way to receive severe weather alerts. The First Alert Weather App is a free and easy option. The First Alert Weather team will keep you updated on-air, online and across all streaming platforms.

