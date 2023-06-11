Severe storms, heavy rain possible across North Georgia into tonight!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level three out of five, Enhanced, Risk of severe weather across portions of North Georgia. Scattered, to numerous, showers and storms are in the forecast through the evening hours.

FFC issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.00 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Meriwether, Spalding [GA] till 6:15 PM EDT https://t.co/vImA44Wg2F pic.twitter.com/7ICv96vliI — IEMBot FFC (@iembot_ffc) June 11, 2023

A cold front is approaching North Georgia. The boundary, combined with energy in the atmosphere and plentiful moisture will lead to another round of two of nasty weather between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. or so. A few storms may produce wind gusts to 70 MPH and hail up to the size of quarters. The risk of a tornado or two is low, but not zero.

Have, at least, one way to receive severe weather alerts. The First Alert Weather App is a free and easy option. The First Alert Weather team will keep you updated on-air, online and across all streaming platforms.

