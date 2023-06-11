Trump derides charges as ‘election interference,’ calls out Fulton County DA

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump didn’t make a crown of over 2,000 people wait long to hear his thoughts on the recent round of indictments handed down against him by the Department of Justice.

“As far as the joke of an indictment, it’s a horrible thing, it’s a horrible thing for this country,” said Trump to thunderous applause inside the Columbus Trade and Convention Center.

The crowd was gathered for the Georgia Republican Convention, at which Trump was the keynote speaker. It was his first public appearance since he broke the news of the indictments himself, tied to boxes of classified and sensitive material he is alleged to have taken from the White House when he left.

“It’s called election interference and they’re doing the best they can, Trump continued. “In the end, they’re not coming after me they’re coming after you and I’m just standing in their way.”

With another looming case in Georgia – where Trump could be charged again by the end of the summer – he took the chance to deride Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her pursual of a case looking into the 45th president’s perceived election meddling in the wake of his Georgia loss in 2020.

“Right here in Georgia, you have a lunatic, Marxist district attorney of Atlanta who they say is coming after me over a perfect phone call,” said Trump, in the same language he’s often used to describe a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In the call, trump asks Raffensperger to “find” the exact amount of votes he would have needed to defeat Joe Biden in the Peach State.

Legal analysts made clear to Atlanta News First that anything Trump says in public relating to the Fulton County Case can be used against him in any potential prosecution.

The former president’s legal jeopardy seemed to matter very little to most in attendance.

“We were just blessed that Trump could be here,” said convention attendee Allen Lowe, who made the short drive up from Albany, Georgia. “Look, we all knew the indictments were coming, we all knew that. I mean, this is not news for all of us. We knew it because they’ve been coming after him, they’ve been doing it for six or seven years, so why wouldn’t this come out?”

With Georgia Governor Brian Kemp – who has recently called for the GOP to move away from Trump’s influence – absent for the convention, most denied there was a fracture in the state party.

“The Republican Party of Georgia is strong and we believe it’s going to be doing great things in the near future,” said Lowe.

“I don’t think we’re divided, I don’t think we’re divided at all,” said Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, (R) – Jackson, addressing the crowd minutes before Trump took the stage. “I think now more than ever we’re energized.”

