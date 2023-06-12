15 traffic accidents reported on Downtown Connector within 12 minutes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday morning was met with heavy traffic as emergency crews responded to 15 accidents along the I-75/I-85 connector.

Reports of a multi-vehicle accident along the northbound side of the connector near North Avenue came in at around 6:02 a.m. Responding officers noted the crash had stemmed from what Georgia State Patrol described as “a chain of approximately 15 accidents” in the same area at around 5:50 a.m.

As a result of the high volume of incidents, all lanes were blocked off as the Highway Emergency Response Operators unit worked to remove each accident from the roadway.

Luckily, no one was injured. Investigations remain ongoing.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays on I-75/85 north at Spring St. in Atlanta due to crash. Live updates on @ATLNewsFirst & @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/G3Xzlz6fg7 — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) June 12, 2023

BREAKING: the exit from I-75 SB to I-85 NB is shut down due to a crash involving a jackknifed concrete truck. GDOT says it should clear before 6:00 AM. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/MU4eXhMIHo — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) June 12, 2023

