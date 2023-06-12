Acworth man convicted of killing woman in 2021 car crash, police say

ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the DeKalb County District Attorney, an Acworth man was convicted of killing a woman during a December 2021 car crash on I-85.

Lester Rodriguez-Cabrera was convicted of killing 31-year-old Jasmine Gaither on Dec. 3, 2021. Rodriguez-Cabrera hit Gaither on I-85 South at North Druid Hills Road. He was driving more than 100 miles per hour and “failed to maintain his lane,” clipping another car and crossing the median and every lane of traffic before hitting Gaither. Gaither was standing outside of a car on the shoulder of the highway when she was hit.

Rodriguez-Cabrera then climbed out of the window of his truck and ran from the scene.

Rodriguez-Cabrera was convicted of reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, vehicular homicide in the first degree, and a hit and run charge related to another vehicle in the incident.

He was sentenced to 15 years for the felony counts and 24 months for the misdemeanors. The sentences will run consecutively.

