Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Dallas

Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard...
Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.(Dallas Police Department)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl from Dallas whom police believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police say 7-year-old Lillie Anderson was last seen about 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard. She is described as a Black girl who is 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple short sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts with flowers and sandals. She had two large side braids in her hair that joined in the back, KWTX reports.

Police are also searching for an unknown Black male in connection with Lillie’s alleged abduction. He is described as having black hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

The suspect is reported to be driving a gray, four-door crossover SUV with a Texas license plate. The make, model and license plate number of the car are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Storms increase through the evening hours!
The public sits in on a meeting of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
Educators ‘fearful’ of new public education rules in Georgia
Police investigation underway in metro Atlanta on Saturday morning
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County
As part of the clinic, some kids were shown how to fish.
Free fishing day is underway in Georgia

Latest News

Severe weather in Atlanta
LIVE UPDATES: Severe weather impacting metro Atlanta, north Georgia
Victoria Clark, left, and Justin Cooley, members of the cast of "Kimberly Akimbo," perform at...
Tony Awards telecast makes inclusive history as ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ takes top prize
Horse Therapy Center
Popular horse therapy center needs help to rebuild after massive fire
Atlanta Police respond to shooting in Southeast Atlanta on Custer Avenue.
Atlanta police investigate 2 shooting incidents