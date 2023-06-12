APD arrests woman for dancing on top of police car in front of hundreds of people

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officers arrested a woman for dancing on top of an Atlanta Police patrol car after hundreds of people gathered in the intersection of William H Borders and Edgewood Avenue Saturday night.

According to APD, after officers were called to the intersection and began to clear the crowd, a woman identified as Atrina Jones climbed on top of a police car and started dancing in front of the police.

Officers escorted Jones down safely and arrested her. She is now charged with disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.