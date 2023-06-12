Look Up Atlanta
APD arrests woman for dancing on top of police car in front of hundreds of people

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officers arrested a woman for dancing on top of an Atlanta Police patrol car after hundreds of people gathered in the intersection of William H Borders and Edgewood Avenue Saturday night.

According to APD, after officers were called to the intersection and began to clear the crowd, a woman identified as Atrina Jones climbed on top of a police car and started dancing in front of the police.

Officers escorted Jones down safely and arrested her. She is now charged with disorderly conduct.

