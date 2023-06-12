Atlanta mayor proposes cutting transportation budget by 12 percent

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – It’s budget season for city leaders; the City Council and Mayor Andre Dickens must approve a 2024 budget by the end of June.

In his proposed budget, Mayor Andre Dickens is proposing a roughly five percent increase in the police department, a one percent increase in the fire department’s budget, and a six percent increase in the Park & Recreation budget.

Mayor proposes cutting Atlanta transportation budget by 12 percent. (City of Atlanta)

But some have pointed out that in the City’s largest budget proposal ever, the mayor has stripped the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

“The City’s budget is a reflection of our values or it should be. We’ve said as voters, we’ve said as the City, we value transportation, so we really need to show that with the dollars that we put into the budget,” said Rebecca Serna, Executive Director for Propel ATL, a transportation advocacy organization.

The proposed budget calls for allocating roughly $50 million to the Department of Transportation for 2024, a drop-off from $57 million earmarked a year ago.

In a May 3 budget hearing, Chief Financial Officer for the Dickens administration Mohamed Balla said that the $50 million does not include additional funding from capital investment sources.

“If you look at the operational budget, this budget has $43 million allocated to it, which is higher than last year, and highest since this department’s inception. So there’s a lot of confusion about the financing line,” said Balla.

Many councilmembers raised questions over the budget suggesting that vital needs were not being met with the current proposal.

“We have to reallocate more money to resurfacing this year,” said Councilmember Dustin Hillis.

Atlanta News First requested an interview with Atlanta City Council Transportation Chair Amir Farokhi.

Farokhi declined, saying he would wait to talk until after he sees “how things evolve over the coming weeks before a vote on the budget.”

Serna stressed she fears the additional capital investments, not included in ATL DOT’s general fund budget, will not cover the operational costs for staff, equipment, and resources needed to cover day-to-day street maintenance.

“When you look at the “Pothole Posse,” I’d like to see a “Crosswalk Crew” to supplement the work of that team because there are a lot of crosswalks that are so faded you can’t even see them anymore and that’s really important safety issue for people walking around the city,” Serna said.

According to the budget report, the City repaired 7,250 potholes in 2022, down from 8,951 in 2021. The Mayor’s budget calls for funding to repair 7,530 potholes for 2023 and 2024.

Serna is also advocating for more traffic calming technology installed into Atlanta streets, as well as building out and maintaining bike lanes.

