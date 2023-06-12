Atlanta police investigate 2 shooting incidents

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating two shooting incidents that happened Sunday evening.

According to investigators, one man was shot in a Southeast Atlanta community on Custer Avenue.

Police have not yet released details about what led up to the shooting and if there is a suspect.

A second shooting happened in Southwest Atlanta on Elizabeth Avenue.

Investigators told Atlanta News First a man and a woman were shot.

No additional details were provided about what happened.

