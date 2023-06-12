Barrier-breaking Georgia LGBTQ band celebrates 30 years of music

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One instrument can create a melody, and a band can be a force. Woven into the music Atlanta Freedom Bands performs is a story that started back in 1993 with a man named Walter “Buz” Carr, Jr.

He went to the Atlanta Pride Parade and was disappointed to find, there wasn’t a marching band. He started one in his living room. Their first performance was in 1994.

The band has proudly existed since, playing concerts and parades.

“We provide a kind of visibility for people who might not have representation. They see a group like us, proud musicians providing music and joy, and love to our community. It gives them a sense of hope and a sense of belonging,” said Cliff Norris with Atlanta Freedom Bands.

The group is made up of people within the LGBTQ community and allies.

“When I was coming up this wasn’t available or I didn’t know about it. It wasn’t okay to be out,” said Brandon Owens, a member of Atlanta Freedom Bands.

Atlanta Freedom Bands has the Atlanta Freedom Concert Band, the Atlanta Freedom Marching Band and Color Guard, and the MetroGnomes Stage Band. They are preparing now for the 30th-anniversary concert. It is called, Out of this World. It is June 17th at 8 pm at Church at Ponce and Highland.

