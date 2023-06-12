Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Barrier-breaking Georgia LGBTQ band celebrates 30 years of music

Barrier-breaking LGBTQ band celebrates 30 years of music
Barrier-breaking LGBTQ band celebrates 30 years of music(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One instrument can create a melody, and a band can be a force. Woven into the music Atlanta Freedom Bands performs is a story that started back in 1993 with a man named Walter “Buz” Carr, Jr.

He went to the Atlanta Pride Parade and was disappointed to find, there wasn’t a marching band. He started one in his living room. Their first performance was in 1994.

The band has proudly existed since, playing concerts and parades.

“We provide a kind of visibility for people who might not have representation. They see a group like us, proud musicians providing music and joy, and love to our community. It gives them a sense of hope and a sense of belonging,” said Cliff Norris with Atlanta Freedom Bands.

The group is made up of people within the LGBTQ community and allies.

“When I was coming up this wasn’t available or I didn’t know about it. It wasn’t okay to be out,” said Brandon Owens, a member of Atlanta Freedom Bands.

Atlanta Freedom Bands has the Atlanta Freedom Concert Band, the Atlanta Freedom Marching Band and Color Guard, and the MetroGnomes Stage Band. They are preparing now for the 30th-anniversary concert. It is called, Out of this World. It is June 17th at 8 pm at Church at Ponce and Highland.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Storms increase through the evening hours!
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County
Power outage
More than 1K power outages reported, majority in Brookhaven area, Georgia Power says
police sirens generic photo
24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Atlanta crash identified

Latest News

Atlanta youth curfew
Committee passes ordinance changing provisions for Atlanta youth curfew
Lending Tree study found that Georgia has the 7th highest rate of business failure among...
Georgia ranks 7th worst for first-year small business success
Monique Clark
Fulton Co. officer charged, used ‘excessive and unnecessary force,’ sheriff says
Major delays on I-75/85 connector due to accidents
Major delays on I-75/85 connector due to accidents