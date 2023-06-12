Clarkston mayor announces pay boost in attempt to salvage dwindling police force

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks announced salary boosts for the city’s starting and current police officers, but the increases still might not be enough to keep officers from leaving the force for higher-paying jobs.

Burks said city council members have agreed to an immediate 12 percent increase in the starting salary for new Clarkston officers, bringing the starting pay from $46,344 per year to $52,137.54 per year plus a $3,000 to $5,000 signing bonus for certified officers.

“We had to do measures to make sure that we were competitive,” said Burks. “Even though we’re 1.7 square-mile radius, we still had to do our part to make sure we had comparable, competitive salaries for our officers.”

Burks also announced that current police officers and employees in all city departments will get an immediate eight percent raise.

Clarkston is a small city with a population of about 14,000. At full staff, its police department would have 21 officers. Right now, according to Police Chief Christine Hudson, it only has 15. And with several officers preparing to leave for better-paying jobs, that number could go down to nine in the coming months.

The shortage of police officers has forced Clarkston to enter an agreement with DeKalb County’s police department for assistance.

At a recent city council meeting, several officers and Clarkston residents told city council members the police officer shortage is so dire that often, only one officer and one sergeant are on duty at any given time.

“I believe that with this increase in which the council approved – this increase that we’re getting – the morale should come up,” said the police chief after the mayor’s announcement. “As far as people leaving, I don’t know, but it should help.”

A source within the police department said the raises are too little too late, as officers have been asking for salary increases for two years.

“That is nothing,” the source said of the increase. “It’s not saving anyone as we are still the lowest paid.”

In DeKalb County, pay for starting police officers with a high school diploma or GED is set at an annual salary of $55,000, according to its website.

