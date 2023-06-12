Committee passes ordinance changing provisions for Atlanta youth curfew

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The curfew times for those 16 or younger remains the same in Atlanta, but what could change are the consequences for parents whose children are caught violating the city’s curfew.

Most nights the city’s youth should not be out past 11 p.m. For minors violating the curfew, the first offense is still a warning.

A new ordinance passed by the city’s Public Safety Committee Monday would remove current provisions against the parent or guardian, which includes a fine up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment.

The new ordinance reads, upon further convictions, a person shall be subject to a sentence of probation.

The sentencing court shall require that any person convicted and sentenced to probation, as a special condition of thereof, to attend educational programs designed to address specific issues relevant to the child’s circumstances.

“If you violate this curfew twice, we’re going to involve your parents in this,” said Councilmember Antonio Lewis, who is sponsoring the legislation.

He says the ordinance is meant to encourage parental responsibility and promote participation in programs focused on youth development.

The ordinance still needs to pass the full city council before being enacted.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.