Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Delta Air Lines reports outage, quickly restores connectivity, they say

The incident happened on a Delta Air Lines flight from Honolulu to Seattle last Christmas Eve.
The incident happened on a Delta Air Lines flight from Honolulu to Seattle last Christmas Eve.(_)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Travelers were reporting issues on the Delta Air Lines online platforms Monday.

According to the Atlanta-based airline, some locations “reported offline internet connectivity...for a few minutes.”

“Delta teams worked to restore connectivity,” they said. “We expect little operational impact.”

They went on to say that customers should check flight status on the Fly Delta app or delta.com before going to the airport.

It was unclear how many flights this impacted.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Storms increase through the evening hours!
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County
Power outage
More than 1K power outages reported, majority in Brookhaven area, Georgia Power says
police sirens generic photo
24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Atlanta crash identified

Latest News

Atlanta youth curfew
Committee passes ordinance changing provisions for Atlanta youth curfew
Lending Tree study found that Georgia has the 7th highest rate of business failure among...
Georgia ranks 7th worst for first-year small business success
Monique Clark
Fulton Co. officer charged, used ‘excessive and unnecessary force,’ sheriff says
Major delays on I-75/85 connector due to accidents
Major delays on I-75/85 connector due to accidents
Barrier-breaking LGBTQ band celebrates 30 years of music
Barrier-breaking Georgia LGBTQ band celebrates 30 years of music