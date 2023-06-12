Delta Air Lines reports outage, quickly restores connectivity, they say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Travelers were reporting issues on the Delta Air Lines online platforms Monday.

According to the Atlanta-based airline, some locations “reported offline internet connectivity...for a few minutes.”

“Delta teams worked to restore connectivity,” they said. “We expect little operational impact.”

They went on to say that customers should check flight status on the Fly Delta app or delta.com before going to the airport.

It was unclear how many flights this impacted.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.