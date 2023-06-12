Edgewood businesses concerned after chaos spills into street on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Edgewood and Sweet Auburn area businesses are calling for an increased police presence after rowdy crowds took over a busy street on Saturday.

Officers responded to William H. Borders and Edgewood Ave over reports of a large crowd. While attempting to clear the street, police say a woman approached a parked patrol car and began dancing in front of it.

“Onlookers within the crowd encouraged the female to climb on top of the patrol crowd and continue dancing,” Atlanta police said in a news release.

The incident, which was caught on camera by someone in the crowd, lasted less than 40 seconds.

The chaos that unfolded has business owners calling for a greater police presence in the area.

Bobbie Robinson is co-owner of Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar.

“It would be good for police to show their presence a little more on the regular because it’s a little crazy on Edgewood sometimes we want to make sure customers feel safe and secure,” Robinson said.

Keandrea Smith bartender at Fin and Feathers across the street, “I haven’t seen that amount of chaos in a very long time here on Edgewood.”

She says they’re hoping Atlanta Police will step up patrols, “I think that if there was the consistency of the police presence here prior to things escalating they won’t get as out of hand as they do.”

Cell phone video captures police sirens and flashing lights, surrounded by a chaotic crowd in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Atlanta Police arrested 23-year-old Atrina Jones. And 38-year-old Shandela McKnight.

Both have now been charged with disorderly conduct tied to videos where they’re seen on top of patrol cars.

At least three other people were arrested on drug-related charges.

