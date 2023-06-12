First Alert Forecast: Storms move out ahead of a mainly dry Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a rainy and stormy overnight, we kick off Monday morning mainly dry with the exception of a few trailing showers.

Through the day today, we will experience a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low 80s.

A few isolated showers will be possible around your lunch hour today, otherwise today looks dry.

This week will be quite unsettled with rain and storms possible in some capacity almost every day.

Wednesday is a First Alert as the day will bring the chance for widespread rain and storms, including maybe a couple severe storms.

The only dry day will be Friday ahead of increasing rain chances through the weekend.

Temperatures through most of the work week will be in the low 80s, but we head back into the mid to upper 80s Friday through the weekend.

