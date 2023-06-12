Fulton Co. officer charged, used ‘excessive and unnecessary force,’ sheriff says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former detention officer with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is facing charges after he allegedly used “excessive and unnecessary force during the exchange of custody of a detainee,” the sheriff said.

Monique Clark, 31, had been with the department since 2016. He is charged with aggravated assault, violation of oath and reckless conduct.

The charges stem from an incident on June 5 during the exchange of custody of a detainee at the Alpharetta Police Department, they said.

“The indefensible acts of this one officer do not reflect the mission of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said in a statement.

He said he is committed to transparency and holding everyone accountable.

“Being a detention officer is a difficult job but even under challenging circumstances there is absolutely no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest,” the sheriff went on to say.

Clark has since been terminated.

