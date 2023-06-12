Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fulton Co. officer charged, used ‘excessive and unnecessary force,’ sheriff says

31-year-old Monique Clark is charged with aggravated assault, violation of oath and reckless conduct.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former detention officer with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is facing charges after he allegedly used “excessive and unnecessary force during the exchange of custody of a detainee,” the sheriff said.

Monique Clark, 31, had been with the department since 2016. He is charged with aggravated assault, violation of oath and reckless conduct.

The charges stem from an incident on June 5 during the exchange of custody of a detainee at the Alpharetta Police Department, they said.

“The indefensible acts of this one officer do not reflect the mission of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said in a statement.

He said he is committed to transparency and holding everyone accountable.

“Being a detention officer is a difficult job but even under challenging circumstances there is absolutely no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest,” the sheriff went on to say.

Clark has since been terminated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Storms increase through the evening hours!
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County
Power outage
More than 1K power outages reported, majority in Brookhaven area, Georgia Power says
police sirens generic photo
24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Atlanta crash identified

Latest News

Atlanta youth curfew
Committee passes ordinance changing provisions for Atlanta youth curfew
Lending Tree study found that Georgia has the 7th highest rate of business failure among...
Georgia ranks 7th worst for first-year small business success
Major delays on I-75/85 connector due to accidents
Major delays on I-75/85 connector due to accidents
Barrier-breaking LGBTQ band celebrates 30 years of music
Barrier-breaking Georgia LGBTQ band celebrates 30 years of music