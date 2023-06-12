Georgia Aquarium opens new Coastal Birds Exhibit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s lots of excitement happening at the Georgia Aquarium this summer.

Hannah Hardwick, Public Relations Specialist for the Georgia Aquarium, joined us on Atlanta News First Saturday morning to discuss the new exhibit opening this week.

The Coastal Birds Exhibit in the Dolphin Coast Gallery features ibises and roseate spoonbills.

Hardwick also talked about another event that you can check out this month.

The aquarium hosts local music artists for Sound Waves. It’s in the atrium from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every weeknight in June.

For more information about Sound Waves and the new exhibit, click here.

