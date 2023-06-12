Georgia ranks 7th worst for first-year small business success

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are more than one million small businesses operating in Georgia, according to the US Small Business Administration.

A new study from Lending Tree found that Georgia ranked 7th highest for first-year business failures. In fact, one in four small businesses will fail in Georgia during the first year. Oftentimes, stores closed before they even had a chance to get off the ground. It can be crushing for communities and business owners.

A new store in Riverside Atlanta, Frazie’s Meat and Market, has quickly become a staple for families in Riverside. The store is filled with cuts of meat, seafood, sandwiches, and grab-and-go dinners. A section of the store is dedicated to retail, where you can buy local spreads, salsas, and honey from local vendors.

Owner Mark Frazie said it’s so rewarding to see the packed store after opening last month.

“I want people to come in and know their butcher, when you go to a big box store, you wander around and no one really helps you. I want to be that person to go what are you having for dinner tonight, let’s talk about it,” said Frazie.

Despite inflation, supply chain issues, and difficulties finding workers, Frazie says he’s up for the challenge. He’s happy to see so much customer support after just opening.

Customer Scott Guthrie and his family said it’s great to support someone doing something they love.

“You can taste it in the food and in the sides, and all of the local vendors, its a taste of the community if you will,” said Guthrie.

The study found the keys to success for small businesses are creating a business plan, asking friends and family for help, and investing in marketing.

