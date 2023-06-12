Have you seen Ronnie Mack? DeKalb County police looking for elderly resident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for your help locating a 72-year-old missing man.

Ronnie Mack was last seen leaving his residence along the 2200 block of Wingfoot Place in Decatur.

Mack is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or contact DeKalb County’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

