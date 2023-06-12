Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Have you seen Ronnie Mack? DeKalb County police looking for elderly resident

Ronnie Mack
Ronnie Mack(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for your help locating a 72-year-old missing man.

Ronnie Mack was last seen leaving his residence along the 2200 block of Wingfoot Place in Decatur.

Mack is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or contact DeKalb County’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Storms increase through the evening hours!
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County
Power outage
More than 1K power outages reported, majority in Brookhaven area, Georgia Power says
police sirens generic photo
24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Atlanta crash identified

Latest News

Floyd County Trees Down
Crews work to remove trees that fell in Floyd County
Michael Kirk Chappell
Authorities search for inmate who escaped work detail in Haralson Co.
DeKalb County first responders on the scene of a home invasion on Flat Shoals Road.
Home invasion suspect stabbed by homeowner, DeKalb police say
Woman seen dancing on top of police car in front of hundreds of people
Two women seen on camera dancing on top of police car in Edgewood arrested
Atlanta police arrested two women for dancing on top of an Atlanta Police patrol car in front...
Raw bodycam video shows Atlanta Police arrest woman dancing on patrol car on Edgewood Avenue