Home invasion suspect stabbed by homeowner, DeKalb police say

DeKalb County first responders on the scene of a home invasion on Flat Shoals Road.
DeKalb County first responders on the scene of a home invasion on Flat Shoals Road.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker and Zac Summers
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home invasion suspect in DeKalb County was hospitalized after being stabbed by the homeowner, according to police.

Jameer Conover reportedly tried to break into a home at 2051 Flat Shoals Road SE early Monday morning. He allegedly kicked in the apartment’s front door and began to assault the victim, who then stabbed him in self-defense.

Police say Conover was a “known suspect to the victim” and the pair may have been former roommates.

There were five children inside the home at the time. None of the children were harmed.

Conover initially refused treatment but was forcibly taken to Grady Hospital. He was released to DeKalb County police after receiving treatment.

Conover has been charged with cruelty to children and six counts of home invasion.

