Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles opening new Midtown location

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s nothing like chicken and waffles, and there’s a new spot where you can get your fix right here in Atlanta.

Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo and chef and co-owner Crystal Smith are opening another Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles in Midtown.

Crystal Smith stopped by Atlanta News First to tell us all about the new location.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Storms increase through the evening hours!
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Power outage
More than 1K power outages reported, majority in Brookhaven area, Georgia Power says
police sirens generic photo
24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Atlanta crash identified

Latest News

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade
Organizers prepare for this weekend’s Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival
Coastal Birds Exhibit at the Georgia Aquarium
Georgia Aquarium opens new Coastal Birds Exhibit
Caleb Guy is representing Team USA in the Special Olympics World Games in Germany.
Cherokee Co. 20-year-old heading off to Special Olympics World Games
Home-life was full of literal obstacles for Adam Cherney
Non-profit makes paralyzed Marine veteran’s home wheelchair accessible