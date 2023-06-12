Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles opening new Midtown location
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s nothing like chicken and waffles, and there’s a new spot where you can get your fix right here in Atlanta.
Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo and chef and co-owner Crystal Smith are opening another Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles in Midtown.
Crystal Smith stopped by Atlanta News First to tell us all about the new location.
