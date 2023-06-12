Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Johns Creek officer wins multiple gold medals in competition, police say

Johns Creek officer wins multiple events in competition, police say
Johns Creek officer wins multiple events in competition, police say(Johns Creek Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Johns Creek officer won gold medals in all four of her recent events at the U.S. Police and Fire Championship, according to the Johns Creek Police Department Facebook page.

The post says Officer Shy’Keya Wimberly won in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 400m hurdles.

In a Facebook post, Wimberly said, “I am honored to be able to represent the City of Johns Creek and the entire state of Georgia at this year’s annual Police and Fire Games. I have been competing in track and field since the age of 12 and it’s awesome to still be able to run as a police officer. I’ve been a college national champion and I am now also a USPFC national champion. I look forward to adding a few more gold medals to my collection and bringing more attention to our great city”

The U.S. Police and Fire Championships are an Olympic-style event featuring “law enforcement, firefighters, and officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration and customs.” Athletes compete in 39 events as diverse as track and field, rifle shooting, disc golf and cornhole.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Storms increase through the evening hours!
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County
Power outage
More than 1K power outages reported, majority in Brookhaven area, Georgia Power says
police sirens generic photo
24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Atlanta crash identified

Latest News

Atlanta youth curfew
Committee passes ordinance changing provisions for Atlanta youth curfew
Lending Tree study found that Georgia has the 7th highest rate of business failure among...
Georgia ranks 7th worst for first-year small business success
Monique Clark
Fulton Co. officer charged, used ‘excessive and unnecessary force,’ sheriff says
Major delays on I-75/85 connector due to accidents
Major delays on I-75/85 connector due to accidents
Barrier-breaking LGBTQ band celebrates 30 years of music
Barrier-breaking Georgia LGBTQ band celebrates 30 years of music