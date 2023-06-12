Johns Creek officer wins multiple gold medals in competition, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Johns Creek officer won gold medals in all four of her recent events at the U.S. Police and Fire Championship, according to the Johns Creek Police Department Facebook page.

The post says Officer Shy’Keya Wimberly won in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 400m hurdles.

In a Facebook post, Wimberly said, “I am honored to be able to represent the City of Johns Creek and the entire state of Georgia at this year’s annual Police and Fire Games. I have been competing in track and field since the age of 12 and it’s awesome to still be able to run as a police officer. I’ve been a college national champion and I am now also a USPFC national champion. I look forward to adding a few more gold medals to my collection and bringing more attention to our great city”

The U.S. Police and Fire Championships are an Olympic-style event featuring “law enforcement, firefighters, and officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration and customs.” Athletes compete in 39 events as diverse as track and field, rifle shooting, disc golf and cornhole.

