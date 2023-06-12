Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Midtown Atlanta’s newest Chick-Fil-A raising traffic concerns ahead of opening

Traffic concerns ahead of New Chick-Fil-A opening
By Adam Murphy and Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Chick-fil-A is making its way to Midtown Atlanta and it’s expected to bring some traffic to an already congested area.

Midtown’s latest Chick-fil-A restaurant, located at 683 Boulevard NE and 513 Ponce De Leon Avenue, is set to open its doors to the public Thursday, June 15. Some residents are excited, while others say they are worried about road impacts.

“I think they have enough people outside of the building working to manage traffic. I don’t think there’ll be an issue,” said resident Bailey McKenney.

The fast food chain’s newest establishment is part of a growing effort to serve the wider Atlanta market and bring more jobs to the area, the franchise says.

In celebration of the opening, the eatery says it will donate $25,000 to Feeding America and honor 100 local heroes with free Chick-Fil-A for a year.

Local Leadership

Long-time Atlanta resident Jamerian Myles has been named as the location’s Owner and Operator, having previously led Chick-fil-A Glenwood Place in Atlanta’s Glenwood Park neighborhood.

Throughout his time at Glenwood Place, Myles worked closely with community organizations to provide opportunities for at-risk youth.

“We feel really blessed to have the chance to create new opportunities for people in Atlanta, especially in such a central location as our restaurant,” said Myles. “We are so passionate about helping young people grow, and I cannot wait to serve as a mentor to those people. I am excited to be providing jobs—and a place where everyone can come and share a meal together—to our community.”

The new location will be open to dine-in and drive-through customers as well as carry-out service from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Storms increase through the evening hours!
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County
Power outage
More than 1K power outages reported, majority in Brookhaven area, Georgia Power says
police sirens generic photo
24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Atlanta crash identified

Latest News

Atlanta youth curfew
Committee passes ordinance changing provisions for Atlanta youth curfew
Lending Tree study found that Georgia has the 7th highest rate of business failure among...
Georgia ranks 7th worst for first-year small business success
Monique Clark
Fulton Co. officer charged, used ‘excessive and unnecessary force,’ sheriff says
Major delays on I-75/85 connector due to accidents
Major delays on I-75/85 connector due to accidents
Barrier-breaking LGBTQ band celebrates 30 years of music
Barrier-breaking Georgia LGBTQ band celebrates 30 years of music