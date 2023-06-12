Midtown Atlanta’s newest Chick-Fil-A raising traffic concerns ahead of opening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Chick-fil-A is making its way to Midtown Atlanta and it’s expected to bring some traffic to an already congested area.

Midtown’s latest Chick-fil-A restaurant, located at 683 Boulevard NE and 513 Ponce De Leon Avenue, is set to open its doors to the public Thursday, June 15. Some residents are excited, while others say they are worried about road impacts.

“I think they have enough people outside of the building working to manage traffic. I don’t think there’ll be an issue,” said resident Bailey McKenney.

The fast food chain’s newest establishment is part of a growing effort to serve the wider Atlanta market and bring more jobs to the area, the franchise says.

In celebration of the opening, the eatery says it will donate $25,000 to Feeding America and honor 100 local heroes with free Chick-Fil-A for a year.

Local Leadership

Long-time Atlanta resident Jamerian Myles has been named as the location’s Owner and Operator, having previously led Chick-fil-A Glenwood Place in Atlanta’s Glenwood Park neighborhood.

Throughout his time at Glenwood Place, Myles worked closely with community organizations to provide opportunities for at-risk youth.

“We feel really blessed to have the chance to create new opportunities for people in Atlanta, especially in such a central location as our restaurant,” said Myles. “We are so passionate about helping young people grow, and I cannot wait to serve as a mentor to those people. I am excited to be providing jobs—and a place where everyone can come and share a meal together—to our community.”

The new location will be open to dine-in and drive-through customers as well as carry-out service from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

