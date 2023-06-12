Look Up Atlanta
Multiple people shot at party in Troup County, police say

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple people were shot at a party early Sunday morning, according to Troup County police.

Police responded to a shots fired call at 1086 Cannonville Road just after 12:15 a.m.

“A number of people” fled the scene when deputies arrived, they said.

Shell casings of various calibers were found and multiple vehicles had damage from bullets, they found during their initial investigation.

The Well Star West Georgia Emergency Department reported three people had arrived with gunshots.

An investigation revealed that multiple people were shot during a party at the location, but police have thus far been unable to establish a motive.

Anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

