National Park Service defends moving ‘Shoot the Hooch’ tubing company upriver

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Park Service is defending its decision to shift the tubing business Shoot the Hooch up the river 20 miles.

Shoot the Hooch used to operate out of Island Ford and Paces Mill in Sandy Springs. Now, the business is supposed to launch customers from a spot off Abbott’s Bridge in Duluth in Gwinnett County.

“I’m out of business financially now because we cannot put somebody in the river unsafely, we’re not doing it,” said Bill Odrey, the owner of Shoot the Hooch.

The northern part of the river is narrow and has more obstacles, according to Odrey.

“There’s fallen trees in the river, they have these dam releases that have eroded the riverbank. Say you want to get out of the river because something happened - you can’t climb out of the river because you’re stuck in the mud,” said Odrey.

According to a ranger with the National Park Service, Shoot the Hooch was moved due to the volume of people on the river in Sandy Springs. The National Park Service’s contracted concession, Nantahala Outdoor Center, operates out of Island Ford and people can launch their own tubes and kayaks from the public ramp.

“We’re not going to reassess what we’re doing. It’s based on analysis of what is happening in the park and our mission and is not specifically directed toward Shoot the Hooch. When the decision was made by me, I did not say, ‘We have to look at Shoot the Hooch,’” said Ann Honious, the superintendent of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. “We have to look at the operations and what is happening with our visitor experience.”

Chattahoochee River Tubing has operated out of the river in Duluth where Shoot the Hooch was moved for 11 years.

“We have had no serious issues whatsoever. We have tons of safety precautions in place, we have staff members on kayaks ready to help if, in the case, you get stuck on a branch, we’re there to help you get unstuck. But all in all, this lazy river float is very safe,” said Chattahoochee River Tubing’s owner, Jordan Utley.

Utley agrees that conditions on the Chattahoochee in Gwinnett are different from where Odrey used to operate in Sandy Springs.

“He’s not wrong about the trees being fallen down. But it is a natural river. These trees are going to fall down, but there is still plenty of room in the middle of this river to float down safely. We do provide paddles that people can use to push themselves from these fallen trees to the left and right to stay in the middle,” said Utley.

Park rangers say the mission of the National Park Service is to preserve nature, not serve businesses that operate on park land.

“There’s an inherent risk to going to a national park because we maintain the park in its natural state for people to enjoy nature and those resources in the country. So, we’re not a swimming pool that you go to or a lazy river with a swimming pool where there’s lifeguards watching you all the time, or just a designed water park that’s engineered for safety,” said Honious.

Honious says while the goal is to keep the river as natural as possible for the sake of the environment, volunteers do survey the river and will remove trees or branches they deem to be too much of a hazard.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.