1 injured after dispute escalates into shooting at Piedmont Park in Atlanta

A woman was reportedly shot in the hand near the basketball courts around 6:05 p.m.
By Miles Montgomery and Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a woman was injured after a verbal dispute at the Piedmont Park basketball court escalated to a shooting on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to 1073 Piedmont Ave. after reports of a shooting.

A woman was reportedly shot in the hand near the basketball courts around 6:05 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

A person wanted in connection to the shooting has been detained by police. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

