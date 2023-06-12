Look Up Atlanta
Son of suspect in Griffin child abuse case arrested, police say

Mugshot photo of Ethan Washburn
Mugshot photo of Ethan Washburn(Griffin Police)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Griffin police say the biological son of a suspect in a child abuse case has been arrested in connection with the case.

Ethan Washburn was arrested in Tennessee on June 6. Washburn is the biological son of Krista Schindley, one of two suspects in a child abuse case.

Schindley and her husband Tyler are accused of abusing their 10-year-old son, withholding food from the boy. When a neighbor found him wandering their neighborhood, the child weighed only 36 pounds.

The Schindleys have been charged with cruelty to children, false imprisonment, battery, criminal attempt to commit a felony and attempted malice murder.

Washburn has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the case. Griffin police did not clarify what evidence led to the arrest and charges.

