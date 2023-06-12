Stockbridge man sentenced to life in prison for murder of brother

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stockbridge man at the center of his brother’s death in 2020 has been found guilty of murder.

In August 2020, police responded to an apartment complex on Nova Circle where they discovered a decomposing body inside a bathtub. The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Amouce Daniel.

According to the Henry County District Attorney’s office, investigators found evidence that his brother, 26-year-old DeAngelo Daniel, stabbed him three times with a knife and then partially severed his arm after an argument broke out between the two.

Shortly after, DeAngelo reportedly placed Amouce in the tub and contacted his friend to help him dispose of the body.

The District Attorney’s office says that instead of helping him dismember and dump the body, the unnamed friend notified the police. Officers found Amouce’s body three days later.

On Friday, a Henry County jury found DeAngelo guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

