Teen shot at graduation party on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A teen was shot Saturday evening at a graduation party on Hilton Head Island.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Green Shell Park on Squire Pope Road just before 6:30 p.m. Witnesses say there was a graduation party being held at the park that was nearing its end when the shooting happened.

There were around 30 people at the party when gunfire erupted.

An 18-year-old received a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

