Trucker arrested after road rage incident in Gordon County, police say

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A trucker is under arrest after shooting at another trucker during a road rage incident, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to witnesses, the incident began on I-75 near the Georgia-Tennessee border. One tractor-trailer tried to force another off the road after one of the trucks tried to change lanes.

The trucks drove in Gordon County where Nasha Jeuel Johnson, one of the drivers, fired a shot at the other driver. The other driver was hit by both the bullet and flying shards of glass but was able to call 911.

Johnson was arrested after driving into Bartow County. He has been charged with aggravated assault, aggressive driving, and pointing a pistol at another.

The victim was taken to Cartersville Medical Center and released.

