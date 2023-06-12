WATCH: Gunshots send crowd running for cover outside South Ga. shopping center

DOUGLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large crowd of people went scrambling for cover as shots were fired outside a shopping center in Coffee County over the weekend.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday at George Washington Carver Shopping Center in Douglas.

Police say several shots were fired and you can even see rounds going off in videos the Douglas Police Department shared on its Facebook page.

This is additional footage from the incident at the George Washington Carver Shopping Center. If you can identify any of... Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Sunday, June 11, 2023

We need the help of our community. Early this morning at around 2:45 Am. there were numerous shots fired at the George... Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Sunday, June 11, 2023

Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding whoever pulled the trigger.

Investigators are also asking business owners to no longer allow loitering on their property after business hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas Police Department at 912-384-2222.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.