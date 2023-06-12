Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard

Take a Look: Police get reports of "non-human" creatures in Vegas; a bear is spotted in the Florida surf. (CNN, LAS VEGAS METRO PD, CHRIS BARRON, STEFANI SADDLER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released body camera footage from a bizarre police call shows officers freaked out by a family’s otherworldly claims.

Shortly after Las Vegas police witnessed a strange, green streak falling from the sky, they were called to a family’s home with reports of a “non-human creature” in their backyard.

“It was like a big creature, around 10 feet tall,” a family member said.

One officer is heard saying he is “so nervous” and has “butterflies.”

“My partner saw something fall out of the sky. I’m kind of curious,” an officer tells the family in the video.

Officers searched the neighborhood and spoke to other residents but found nothing.

The case was eventually closed as unfounded, but the responding officers were clearly a bit rattled.

An officer joked with the family saying if the beings come back, “deal with it yourself.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Storms increase through the evening hours!
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Power outage
More than 1K power outages reported, majority in Brookhaven area, Georgia Power says
police sirens generic photo
24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Atlanta crash identified

Latest News

Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids requests bail
Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at...
College champions saluted at White House; Biden misses event
Gunshots sent crowds running for cover outside a shopping center in Coffee County early Sunday.
WATCH: Gunshots send crowd running for cover outside South Ga. shopping center
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
RAW: Bear goes for dip in Gulf of Mexico