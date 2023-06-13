Look Up Atlanta
2 pounds of marijuana, 11 firearms seized during drug raids

Drugs and guns seized during a raid.(Carrollton Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carrollton police say drug raids in Carrollton and Villa Rica resulted in the seizure of drugs and guns.

The first raid occurred on May 26 in Villa Rica. Police searched a residence at 654 Old Draketown Trail and found drugs and guns. 25-year-old Jimmy Dylan Daniel was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule iv narcotics, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.

The second raid occurred June 9 at 108 N. Alma St. in Carrollton.

Police say 46-year-old Keyonnus Smith was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

The raids seized two pounds of marijuana, eight ounces of cocaine, a small amount of wax THC, fentanyl, Schedule IV pills, and 11 guns.

Anyone with information should contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

