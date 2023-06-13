Look Up Atlanta
Atlanta homicides down 30 percent compared to mid-June 2022, police say

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homicides in the City of Atlanta are down by 30 percent compared to mid-June of 2022, according to Atlanta police department numbers.

It follows ongoing efforts to combat crime through Mayor Andre Dickens’ One Safe City Initiative.

Local advocates say the collaborative effort is working.

“One of the things the mayor called for last year was for the community to get involved to help combat this gun violence,” said Rev. Shaun Smith, President of Black Push Incorp.

Atlanta Police have investigated 46 homicides so far this year.

Last year, there were 68 homicides reported by mid-June.

Smith says his non-profit continues to spearhead programs to prevent gun violence, “Focus on building programs to deal with conflict resolution, get people better jobs, offer people opportunities to start their own businesses. Those are areas we are looking for to curb gun violence.”

The Atlanta Police Department was recently awarded $ 1.6 million dollars in federal funds toward public safety.

City officials say the funds will go toward gun ownership training, license plate readers, and other technology to help fight crime.

Mayor Dickens made these comments on the State of Georgia Public Safety and Community Violence Reduction Grant.

“Every dollar spent keeping an illegal gun off our street or out of the hands of someone who should not have one is a worthy investment. We appreciate our State and Federal partners for supporting our vision for One Safe City, where proactive public safety measures improve the quality of life for all Atlanta families.”

Smith says the numbers show it takes a village, “It’s been a community effort. It’s going to continue to stay a community effort.”

