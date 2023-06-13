Look Up Atlanta
Atlanta police arrest suspect in southeast Atlanta shooting

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a suspect in a Sunday shooting, police say.

Police responded to Custer Avenue SE and Funston Avenue SE on June 11 about a person shot not far from Benteen Park. Officers saw 22-year-old Markevious Samuel with a gun in his waistband, they said.

Samuel refused to comply with commands to drop the weapon, police said. Officers then tackled him after trying and failing to tase him. Samuel was then arrested.

Samuel was been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police added.

