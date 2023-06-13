Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cherokee Co. firefighter returns to work after brain, kidney surgeries

Lt. Dave Burnaugh
Lt. Dave Burnaugh(Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services says one of their own has returned to work after an extended illness.

Lt. Dave Burnaugh was diagnosed with a stage 3 astrocytoma brain tumor and a stage 1 kidney tumor after falling ill 10 months ago.

An astrocytoma is a tumor that develops in the cells that help provide nutrients to nervous tissue and play a role in helping the scarring process. Stage 3 astrocytomas are cancerous and are usually removed through a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. According to the National Brain Tumor Society, stage 3 astrocytomas account for two percent of all diagnosed brain tumors.

Lt. Burnaugh has been with Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services for 16 years. In a Facebook post, Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services said they were “ecstatic” to have him back.

We were excited to welcome Lt. Dave Burnaugh back to Station 32 this morning for the first time in 10 months! Burnaugh,...

Posted by Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services on Monday, June 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Photo of former Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy Jovaa Jackson
Former Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for murder of father of unborn child
Woman seen dancing on top of police car in front of hundreds of people
Two women seen on camera dancing on top of police car in Edgewood arrested
The National Park Service is defending its decision to shift the tubing business ‘Shoot the...
National Park Service defends moving ‘Shoot the Hooch’ tubing company upriver

Latest News

Atlanta mayor calls for task force to guide development of public safety training center.
Georgia ACLU sends letter to state officials in response to protest arrests
Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I. speaking to HBCU students at Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.
Hip-hop icon T.I., music executive speak to students in music program
Georgia ACLU sends letter to state officials in response to protest arrests
Teen rushed to hospital after police say he was thrown from his dirt bike in a Dekalb County...
Teen injured in dirt bike crash in DeKalb County, police say