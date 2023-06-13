Cherokee Co. firefighter returns to work after brain, kidney surgeries

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services says one of their own has returned to work after an extended illness.

Lt. Dave Burnaugh was diagnosed with a stage 3 astrocytoma brain tumor and a stage 1 kidney tumor after falling ill 10 months ago.

An astrocytoma is a tumor that develops in the cells that help provide nutrients to nervous tissue and play a role in helping the scarring process. Stage 3 astrocytomas are cancerous and are usually removed through a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. According to the National Brain Tumor Society, stage 3 astrocytomas account for two percent of all diagnosed brain tumors.

Lt. Burnaugh has been with Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services for 16 years. In a Facebook post, Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services said they were “ecstatic” to have him back.

